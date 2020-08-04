ONE PIECE: the new opening suggests the return of a character

Share it:

The animated series of ONE PIECE has renewed – in the last episode – its opening theme, which suggests the return of a character who has disappeared from the narrative radars for a long time. Those who have rewound the theme over and over will have already understood who we are referring to.

The character in question is Jinbe himself; we see him exploiting his main ability, the manipulation of water, in a short-lived frame. It is at first glance of an end in itself sequence, but in reality it represents the foreseeable confirmation of his involvement in future episodes of the series.

Often, in fact, the openings leave some clues to the fans by previewing the characters that will be relevant in the economy of the story. But it does not end there, the acronym also suggested the meeting of two characters who shared several episodes back, Sanji and Zoro.

Due to the scattering of Luffy's crew, the two have lost sight of the Dressrosa saga, with Sanji having spent a long time on Whole Cake Island to clarify his past once and for all. In the opening we see them reunited as it had not happened for some time.

Would you like a return of Jinbe? What do you think will be its role in the current narrative arc? Tell us yours below in the comments.

