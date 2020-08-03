ONE PIECE: the new opening of the anime anticipates the encounter between two characters

Share it:

Each episode of an anime starts with the so-called opening, an opening theme that shows some of the features of the series. For a long-lived anime like ONE PIECE of opening there have been many. And now comes Dreamin 'On, the 23rd opening of ONE PIECE.

As with any theme song, the production of Toei Animation has decided to insert elements concerning future episodes and scenes that therefore those who watch the anime do not yet know, while the readers of the manga manage to identify them all or almost all. Leaving aside the danger of spoilers, this one new opening of ONE PIECE has already anticipated to fans that there will be a meeting between two Mugiwara characters who haven't met for a very long time: Zoro and Sanji.

Removed the parenthesis concerning the episodes of ONE PIECE: Stampede, in the anime the two members of Luffy's crew are not seen together from the early stages of Dressrosa: first there was the division of the crew, then the escape of Sanji from Zou for go to Whole Cake Island and finally a first phase of Wanokuni which has not yet allowed the duo to show up together. In the opening of ONE PIECE instead we see them side by side as it had not happened for some time, and at the bottom you can see the four images dedicated to the swordsman and the crew chef. And that's just one of the first spoilers in the twenty-third opening of ONE PIECE.