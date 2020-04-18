ONE PIECE: the new character had already been presented in the past?

Share it:

Eiichiro Oda is certainly not the type to introduce random characters and events. His manga, ONE PIECE, is known for having more or less veiled links between one saga and another, between individuals and individuals, making fans discover a huge world with each chapter. The correlations of this world are such as to create theories at any occasion.

With chapter 977 ONE PIECE has revealed that Kaido, the emperor currently with the tallest size and chief of the pirates of the hundred beasts, has a son. It is not known if the character in question is among the best known and that we have had before our eyes several times or if he is a completely new figure.

Waiting to receive this answer from Eiichiro Oda in person, the readers of ONE PIECE have started to formulate various theories. According to one of these, Kaido's son has already been introduced in the past, more particularly in chapters 675 and 692. At the time Punk Hazard's narrative arc was in progress with demonstrations of Caesar Clown's experiments.

In both chapters one appeared cloaked figure in the shadows and that at the time it was impossible to associate with anyone. This figure was seen in chapter 675 from behind and in 692 from the side. In both cases it seems to have no hair and to have two big horns that we have seen to be in vogue among the pirates of the hundred beasts. He also looks taller than a normal person and wears an extremely cloak similar to that of Kaido. Obviously it is not certain that it is he, but the details in question seem to put him among the first places in the ranking. Who do you think Kaido's son is?