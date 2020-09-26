ONE PIECE: the Mugiwara are transformed thanks to a fantastic crossover with My Hero Academia

Fanarts made by fans are now an integral part of the world of manga and anime, and it’s not hard to see fanarts dedicated to the universes of ONE PIECE and My Hero Academia, works that have been able to establish themselves in the sector as well as their stories, even the incredible amount of characters, all well characterized.

A few days ago the artist known on Reddit as Professor Gemini shared a splendid drawing that imagined Deku and his companions as members of the Straw Hat Crew, and is back proposing on social the response from Luffy and the other Mugiwara.

As you can see in the post by @ TinaFate1, shown at the bottom, the enthusiast has been able to perfectly transform the protagonists of Eiichiro Oda’s work with the design and the suits that distinguish the Heroes created by Kohei Horikoshi. Luffy of course takes on the role of Izuku Midoriya, while we find Zoro as Bakugo, Sanji as Todoroki, Nami as Ochaco, Nico Robin as Yayorozu, and the Symbol of Peace could not be missing. All Might, shown here in the likeness of Jinbe.

Although it is unlikely that these two universes will meet, such works are always an interesting way to imagine it. Recall that Oda has revealed his intentions on chapter 1000, and we leave you to the surprising spoilers of chapter 991 of ONE PIECE.