ONE PIECE: the manga takes a little break, that’s when chapter 991 will be released

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A little earlier than usual, the first spoilers on chapter 990 of ONE PIECE. The last issue resumed the advance against Kaido, a battle that however will be forced to face yet another stop by Eiichiro Oda, as the manga is preparing to take a short break from its publication.

The meeting of the Mugiwara, finally completed after so many years of waiting, will last for a short moment as the sensei has already foreseen a new pause at the end of chapter 990. Oda is finalizing the preparations for the great battle that will herald the end of the Wano saga, giving the right space to the components of Luffy’s crew. However, the famous author will take a week of well-deserved rest before resuming the latest events of the narrative arc in style. Therefore, with issue 990 coming out regularly this weekend on Manga Plus and full spoilers expected tomorrow, will have to wait until 21 September to savor the first leaks of chapter 991.

In any case, it will be possible to pass the wait with the first contents of the tenth issue of ONE PIECE Note Collection who has already anticipated the presence of a “new” member of the Mugiwara among the preliminary drafts of the characters.

And you, instead, what do you expect from the new chapter of the manga? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment below.