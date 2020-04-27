ONE PIECE: the light novel reveals Nico Robin at the time of the Revolutionary Army

Share it:

After the light novels dedicated to Ace, who will also receive a transposition of Boichi, and Trafalgar Law, the world of ONE PIECE will begin to deal with the story of Nico Robin. In particular, Robin's light novel will focus on what the Mugiwara archaeologist went through during the two-year timeskip of ONE PIECE together with the revolutionaries.

With the ONE PIECE Magazine volume 9 an introduction to the light novel by Nico Robin was presented which, as you will remember, was sent by Bear Bartholomew to Tequila Wolf, kingdom of the East Sea where a huge bridge has been built for hundreds of years with the help of some slaves. In some scenes narrated in the anime and mini adventures of the ONE PIECE manga, Nico Robin was initially treated as a slave but then freed by the Army of the Revolutionaries.

The organization led by Monkey D. Dragon and which also has Koala and Sabo among its ranks welcomed the archaeologist with open arms and some extracts of the new novel show images of the happy and carefree life made by Nico Robin and the group. As shown not only by the images but also by some events of Dressrosa, Robin has made a lot of friendship with Sabo and Koala. Don't miss the images you can find below.