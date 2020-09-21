ONE PIECE: the last episode shows the nice reunion of Zoro and Sanji in Wano

While the manga of ONE PIECE continues at a faster pace towards chapter 1000, the anime continues to show us the parallel stories of the Mugiwara in the Land of Wa, before they actually manage to reunite. In the last episode, however, we saw a reunion between two much loved characters, which surprised and amused the fans.

The most significant event seen recently in the anime was the execution of Tonoyasu at the hands of the terrible Orochi, and the reaction little Otoko had to her father’s lifeless body. Following the shogun’s death threat against the girl, Zoro and Sanji intervene simultaneously.

The two are quite surprised at this encounter with each other and immediately begin, as usual, to insult each other. Episode 942 begins with the clip that you can find in the post at the bottom of the news, shared by @ dieem131. Like the other Mugiwara, Zoro and Sanji also perfectly entered the atmosphere of Wano with new looks, which they take advantage of to take offense with the nicknames “Browgoro” and “Mossjuro”, referring to the cook’s eyebrows and the swordsman’s hair.

In short, the relationship between the two has not changed in the least over the years, and even if it could be out of context given the dramatic situation, Oda managed to insert this comic curtain that amused the fans. Recall that a fan has made a manga what if about Kaido’s arrival in Marineford, and we leave you with a beautiful cosplay of Nami dressed as kunoichi.