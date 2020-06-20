ONE PIECE: the king of swordsmen dominates in the latest action figure of TJS Studio

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Eiichiro Oda paid particular attention to outlining the plot of ONE PIECE, presenting for some time crucial characters for the continuation of the story. As the narrative approaches at a brisk pace towards the end of the Wano saga, themed merchandising continues to hold pleasant surprises.

Oda sensei is a particularly meticulous man, an author who developed his masterpiece through numerous subplots and charismatic characters. One of them is without a doubt Drakul Mihawk, whose future is tied to the fate of his own pupil, Roronoa Zoro. The former member of the Fleet of Seven, in fact, is not only stronger swordsman than the whole imaginary of ONE PIECE, but also a personality whose life revolves around that of other fundamental characters, including even the emperor Shanks.

In his honor, recently, TJS Studio has dedicated a 1: 6 scale model of the character, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news. The figure in question, with dimensions of 43 x 43 x 40 cm is proposed to the public at the price of 201 euros, to which are added any shipping costs. We would like to remind you, however, that the statuette is in a limited edition of just 288 pieces and will go well with the upcoming Zoro model. The draft of the complete figure is also available at the bottom of the page.

But speaking of ONE PIECE, did you know that the anime is about to return? Let us know what you think of the statuette, as always, with a comment below, but not before having a look at the spoilers of chapter 983.