ONE PIECE: the king of low cost cosplay turns into a Celestial Dragon

Among the most famous and appreciated epics within the rich anime and manga industry, one of the most loved is undoubtedly ONE PIECE, a franchise that in the course of these long decades has been able to conquer millions and millions of fans all over the world, first with the paper production and then through the anime adaptation.

As you all surely know, the work is still in full swing, while themed products designed to entice the fanbase – including animated films, spin-offs, video games and more – continue to make their appearance on the market. Given the resounding success of the IP, there are many users who wanted to praise their favorite series in all possible ways, as can also be viewed thanks to all the cosplay and fan art that are incessantly published on the most famous social networks.

Among the many, there is also the well-known lowcostcosplayth, a boy who has conquered the scene thanks to his countless cosplay, all characterized by a single detail, being as low-cost as possible, a gimmick that led him to become a real web icon. Well, the boy has decided to return to ONE PIECE, but this time taking as the subject an individual very hated by fans, or a Celestial Dragon. As can be viewed in the news, this time the central pivot of all cosplay is nothing more than a simple but effective condom, with an unexpectedly convincing and undoubtedly hilarious final result, a work that has earned the praise of a rich host of fans.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that the first spoilers related to chapter 992 of ONE PIECE have also recently arrived.