ONE PIECE: the Japanese cosplayer Chamomile goes viral with his Nami

The world of ONE PIECE made by Eiichiro Oda is inhabited by beautiful women since, it is not a secret, the mangaka loves a certain type of body. Therefore most of the protagonists are attractive and make the eyes of the fans turn, especially if they are made through cosplay. And the case of Nami is one of the most famous.

There co-star of ONE PIECE, one of the first characters to appear in Oda's work, is among the most loved for its marked beauty also due to an exceptional physique. So it's not easy to bring Nami to life, but some cosplayers do it. The last in chronological order is Chamomile_chami, Japanese cosplayer and who has published a photo where she plays the role of the girl on her Instagram page.

The photo you can see below shows the girl with the post timeskip Nami cosplay. He therefore has the classic green and white costume, long orange hair, a pair of jeans, the Eternal Log Pose on his left wrist and finally his weapon, the Clima Tact. In addition, this Nami partially covered herself with a white blouse. You like this Nami cosplay?

The arc of Wanokuni is in progress both in the manga and in the anime, which however will continue slowly in this period due to the Coronavirus. In fact, the anime of ONE PIECE has been stopped while the manga will undergo some stops due to the breaks of Weekly Shonen Jump.