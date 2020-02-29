Entertainment

ONE PIECE: the imprisonment of Ace in a harrowing action figure

February 29, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The agonizing fate of Ace happened exactly 10 years ago, in the same month of February when the Battle of Marineford was preparing to reach its conclusion. It is no coincidence that after so many years, companies still devote their resources to pay homage to the legendary Portuguese D. Ace.

If on one hand Eiichiro Oda he promised that the ONE PIECE finale will be more heartbreaking than Ace's death, on the other hand fans can only wonder how sensei intends to tear the feelings of his most loyal fans. Either way, the outcome of the Battle of Marineford it remains an indelible event in the history of the opera, especially for the scale of the events that have affected the current new generation of Emperors.

Even though the mission to save Ace was a half failure, the saga promised everyone, including readers, the existence of the greatest treasure sought by the Pirates, that of Goal D. Roger. Furthermore, recently, Mirror Studio wanted to pay homage to this important tenth anniversary by dedicating the company's latest action figure to imprisonment of Portuguese D. Ace. The statuette in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, portrays Barbianca's second in command between the chains, in a scene that exactly reproduces the original setting.

READ:           ‘Alien’: Ridley Scott’s classic will have a graphic novel based on the movie’s discarded script

Proposed at a price of about 300 euros, plus any shipping costs, the scale model is already available at pre-order while stocks last, about 288 limited edition pieces, and will not be shipped before the third quarter of 2020. And you, instead, what do you think of this action figure, do you like it? Let us know with a comment below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.