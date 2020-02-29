ONE PIECE: the imprisonment of Ace in a harrowing action figure

Share it:

The agonizing fate of Ace happened exactly 10 years ago, in the same month of February when the Battle of Marineford was preparing to reach its conclusion. It is no coincidence that after so many years, companies still devote their resources to pay homage to the legendary Portuguese D. Ace.

If on one hand Eiichiro Oda he promised that the ONE PIECE finale will be more heartbreaking than Ace's death, on the other hand fans can only wonder how sensei intends to tear the feelings of his most loyal fans. Either way, the outcome of the Battle of Marineford it remains an indelible event in the history of the opera, especially for the scale of the events that have affected the current new generation of Emperors.

Even though the mission to save Ace was a half failure, the saga promised everyone, including readers, the existence of the greatest treasure sought by the Pirates, that of Goal D. Roger. Furthermore, recently, Mirror Studio wanted to pay homage to this important tenth anniversary by dedicating the company's latest action figure to imprisonment of Portuguese D. Ace. The statuette in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, portrays Barbianca's second in command between the chains, in a scene that exactly reproduces the original setting.

Proposed at a price of about 300 euros, plus any shipping costs, the scale model is already available at pre-order while stocks last, about 288 limited edition pieces, and will not be shipped before the third quarter of 2020. And you, instead, what do you think of this action figure, do you like it? Let us know with a comment below.