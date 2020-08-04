ONE PIECE: the Fruits of the Devil become precious collectibles

Share it:

Eiichiro Oda has entered over the 23 years of publication of ONE PIECE unquestionably unique, iconic elements, which manage to give more depth to the narrative and at the same time make it more mysterious, such as the Frutti del Diavolo, which have already taken on importance with increasing chapters.

So far we have discovered many interesting things about these particular Fruits, such as the fact that they are unique, that after the death of a "possessor" of the powers the Fruit in question regenerates, which renders anyone who eats them unable to swim, and above all that they exist. three categories: Rogia, Paramisha and Zoo Zoo, each with different consequences on the body of those who ingest them and able to confer very particular powers.

To pay homage to such an important element within the ONE PIECE narrative, the Demon Studio has created four perfect and elegant reproductions of some Frutti del Diavolo. As you can see in the post at the bottom of the page, the Fruits reproduced are Luffy's Gom Gom, Ace and Sabo's Foco Foco, Trafalgar Law's Ope Ope and finally the Dark Dark of the terrible Blackbeard.

For those interested, the fruits are about 11 centimeters high, they will be available by the end of the year and it is already possible to pre-order them in bundles, at a price of 155 euros, excluding shipping costs. Recall that ONE PIECE has arrived at chapter 986e that the final arc of the story has been officially announced.