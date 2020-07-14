ONE PIECE: The forbidden dream is about to arrive, here is a 1: 1 scale statue of Boa Hancock

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Despite the immense popularity of the heroes of the Straw Hat crew, the epic of ONE PIECE it is full of extremely charming female characters. In particular, one of them has won the hearts of millions of fans, we are obviously talking about Boa Hancock.

LAmazon Empress Lily does not need many presentations, reflecting the numerous cosplay that certify the absurd popularity of the character. Anyway, if you have been charming enough since the last Magic Cube model, among other things proposed at the price of 400 euros, then you are ready for the latest gimmick of the company Figure Ace Company.

In fact, through a post on Facebook, the company showed its fans a full-scale (or 1: 1) statue dedicated to Boa Hancock. The Captain of the Kuja Pirates, whom you can admire in all his magnificent splendor at the bottom of the news, is portrayed in a bold and fascinating pose, a more unique than rare collection piece. However, the company did not disclose further information regarding the ambitious model, nor the purchase price nor any pre-order possibilities. We therefore suggest that you stay tuned among our pages in order not to miss further updates.

And you, however, what do you think of this 1: 1 scale statue of the former member of the Fleet of Seven, do you like it? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.