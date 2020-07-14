Entertainment

ONE PIECE: The forbidden dream is about to arrive, here is a 1: 1 scale statue of Boa Hancock

July 14, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Despite the immense popularity of the heroes of the Straw Hat crew, the epic of ONE PIECE it is full of extremely charming female characters. In particular, one of them has won the hearts of millions of fans, we are obviously talking about Boa Hancock.

LAmazon Empress Lily does not need many presentations, reflecting the numerous cosplay that certify the absurd popularity of the character. Anyway, if you have been charming enough since the last Magic Cube model, among other things proposed at the price of 400 euros, then you are ready for the latest gimmick of the company Figure Ace Company.

In fact, through a post on Facebook, the company showed its fans a full-scale (or 1: 1) statue dedicated to Boa Hancock. The Captain of the Kuja Pirates, whom you can admire in all his magnificent splendor at the bottom of the news, is portrayed in a bold and fascinating pose, a more unique than rare collection piece. However, the company did not disclose further information regarding the ambitious model, nor the purchase price nor any pre-order possibilities. We therefore suggest that you stay tuned among our pages in order not to miss further updates.

READ:  Captain Harlock: from the origins to the 3D movie available on Prime Video

And you, however, what do you think of this 1: 1 scale statue of the former member of the Fleet of Seven, do you like it? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.