ONE PIECE: the first two sagas of the anime arrive on Netflix USA

April 23, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Netflix is getting its hands in the anime sector by bringing TV series and films of all kinds to its streaming platform, very often also producing them as exclusive. In addition, he is drawing several movies and live action series from the world of anime and one of the most anticipated is certainly the TV series of ONE PIECE.

In addition to the live action, however, Netflix has had plans to also bring the ONE PIECE anime on its platform. Today is the announcement that the first episodes of the anime will debut in the catalog and Netflix does it with a short trailer of sixty seconds that condenses the events of the sagas of East Blue and Alabasta.

In the tweet at the bottom disclosed by the NXonNetflix account you can see the summary video of these events prepared by Netflix which, he says, has made life difficult for video editors.

Unfortunately ONE PIECE will only be available for English-speaking markets: Netflix has announced that the first two sagas will arrive in the United States of America, Australia, New Zealand and Canada. For now there is no news on the possible publication of the ONE PIECE anime on other markets, including the Italian one.

Instead the latest episodes of ONE PIECE have been purchased by Crunchyroll which for several weeks has been broadcasting on its platform in Italian the arc of Wanokuni.

