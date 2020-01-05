One Piece: the First Act of the narrative arc of Wano ends

Share it:

The narrative arc of Wano of One Piece is showing us the Mugiwara against Kaido and his crew for the freedom of the country of the samurai. The First Act found its conclusion, placing Luffy in a difficult situation.

After the terrible confrontation with Emperor Kaido, Luffy has been terribly defeated. The bestial opponent, after suffering a fierce attack from our protagonist, recovered as if nothing had happened (more annoyed than painful) and beat the Gummy with a single powerful attack, from which Luffy was unable to recover, ending up captured and brought in prison for forced labor. Slammed into a cold cell, full of bandages that make him look like a mummy, our hero meets a face well known to fans of the work of Eiichiro Oda, or the pirate Eustass Kidd, also imprisoned and previously beaten by Kaido. Luffy and Kidd swear to make the Emperor pay dearly for it. But how will they ever get the better of an apparently immortal opponent who doesn't seem to scratch like Kaido? We will see it in the next acts of history (curious and appreciated Oda's choice to refer to Japanese theater with this structure with acts).

In the meantime, the famous SBS that we find at the end of the chapters within the One Piece volumes provide us with details on the fruits of the Devil and SMILE. We also leave you with this beautiful Action figure of Ace.