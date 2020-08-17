Entertainment

ONE PIECE: the final scene of chapter 987 becomes an anime thanks to a fan

August 17, 2020
Maria Rivera
We got to the heart of the third act of Onigashima. After so many tribulations, the protagonists of ONE PIECE they finally came face to face with Kaido, with Luffy starting an all-out war. There will be no other winners but the Straw Hat Pirates and the Samurai Alliance.

Towards the end of ONE PIECE chapter 987, Luffy stays behind with Big Mom nearby, while Kaido transforms into a dragon and takes the Nine Red Scabbards with him, then stopping at the top of Onigashima's skull-shaped dome. Here Kaido manifests itself in all its power with dragon coils contrasting with the moonlight, while in small are Kin'emon and his faithful companions.

This scene becomes an anime thanks to the video made by K164. The fan digitally colored the board and then animated it by giving movement to Kaido in the sky, then adding other shifts to the clouds at the bottom and some details of the samurai kimonos there. The fan then placed the famous To Be Continued in red which is always placed by Toei Animation at the end of its episodes.

Have you already imagined this scene under the direction of Tatsuya Nagamine in the ONE PIECE anime? However, it will take about a year to see it.

