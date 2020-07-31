ONE PIECE: the final arc officially announced, the bomb revelation from Magazine 10

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

ONE PIECE is a historical manga and when the whole Japanese comics world (and not only) will be completely upset. It will take a few more years to reach the conclusion but Eiichiro Oda has already started to communicate that preparations for the final arc are imminent. Indeed Wanokuni will take you directly to the last arc of ONE PIECE.

We are now in chapter 986 of ONE PIECE, in the middle of the Onigashima phase, but Eiichiro Oda and Shueisha already warn fans that we are about to enter the last phase of the manga. The revelation comes through advertisements for the ONE PIECE Magazine 10, an aperiodic magazine that shares various information on the pirate world together with collateral projects such as light novels and the like.

"It's time to reread ONE PIECE to prepare for the final arc coming in the future". This sentence accompanying the cover of the volume is already explanatory in itself, but the other taglines also do not leave much room for doubt:" Recommended reading. Preparations for the climax begin !! ", with climax that is always used in Japan to refer to the final moment.

In ONE PIECE Magazine 10 there will also be important details on the history and some mysteries that have accompanied us for years. Also shown will be those who witnessed the execution of Gol D. Roger in Logue Town. He is then reminded that the serialization of ONE PIECE Novel "A", designed by Boichi, is about to begin. Are you ready to ONE PIECE finale?