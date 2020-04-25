Entertainment

ONE PIECE: the father of My Hero Academia pays homage to Shirahoshi and Apoo in two splendid sketches

April 25, 2020
Maria Rivera
The latest issue of the ONE PIECE MAGAZINE, who made his home debut yesterday, was full of pleasant surprises and curiosities. The magazine also left room for an interview between Eiichiro Oda and Kohei Horikoshi, the details of which are slowly beginning to leak out on the net.

Shueisha he did great things for this collaboration, dedicating a series of specially made original sketches between the pages of the magazine by the author of My Hero Academia for ONE PIECE. After taking a look at the character of Zoro from the point of view of Horikoshi sensei, the last two sketches leaked from the first leaks concern Apoo, one of the worst generation and the captain of the On-Air Pirates, e Shirahoshi, the Princess of the Isle of Fishmen.

The two illustrations in question, however, can be seen at the bottom of the news, where you can admire the peculiar sensei trait in the two famous characters of the masterpiece franchise of Eiichiro Oda. We also take this opportunity to remind you that inside the ninth issue of ONE PIECE Magazine there will be some original anecdotes and drafts made directly by the author, including even the appearance of some Frutti del Diavolo.

And you, instead, what do you think of this particular collaboration? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below. Waiting to find out more about the full contents of the magazine, we refer you to the spoilers of chapter 978 of ONE PIECE.

