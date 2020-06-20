Entertainment

ONE PIECE: the East Blue saga arrives complete on Crunchyroll

June 20, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:

Crunchyroll is betting heavily on anime to enhance the catalog of its platform and one of the most important purchases of the last period is ONE PIECE published by the arch of Wanokuni. Before the stop for Coronavirus, the platform made available the episodes of the well-known pirate anime for free every week.

For those who have a Crunchyroll subscription and are a ONE PIECE fan, the news improves as a novelty has been announced regarding the world created by Eiichiro Oda. On yesterday June 19th, Crunchyroll announced via social media at 18:00 that the entire first anime saga is available.

This means that we will see the birthplace of Luffy's adventure who left his small village in the East Blue to try to become the Pirate King. The travel starts naturally from episode 1 and will end in episode 61, which will end the East Blue saga.

READ:  Homecoming Season 2 : Casting Details & Everything

In Japan, the anime of ONE PIECE will resume with the episode 930 in a few days: the transmission has been confirmed for Sunday 28 June. Therefore from next Sunday even Italian fans will be able to resume a enjoy the next battle of Luffy for free and legally on Crunchyroll.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.