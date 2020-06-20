ONE PIECE: the East Blue saga arrives complete on Crunchyroll

Share it:

Crunchyroll is betting heavily on anime to enhance the catalog of its platform and one of the most important purchases of the last period is ONE PIECE published by the arch of Wanokuni. Before the stop for Coronavirus, the platform made available the episodes of the well-known pirate anime for free every week.

For those who have a Crunchyroll subscription and are a ONE PIECE fan, the news improves as a novelty has been announced regarding the world created by Eiichiro Oda. On yesterday June 19th, Crunchyroll announced via social media at 18:00 that the entire first anime saga is available.

This means that we will see the birthplace of Luffy's adventure who left his small village in the East Blue to try to become the Pirate King. The travel starts naturally from episode 1 and will end in episode 61, which will end the East Blue saga.

In Japan, the anime of ONE PIECE will resume with the episode 930 in a few days: the transmission has been confirmed for Sunday 28 June. Therefore from next Sunday even Italian fans will be able to resume a enjoy the next battle of Luffy for free and legally on Crunchyroll.