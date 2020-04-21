ONE PIECE: The cliffhanger in chapter 977 anticipates the arrival of six new characters

Share it:

one piece continue to continue on the road that will lead i Straw Hat Pirates and allies towards the long awaited war for the liberation of Wano from the tyranny of Orochi is Kaido. Each chapter is hotter than the previous one and if the last one was in transition to clarify some aspects, it is also true that it ended with a bang.

Alliance ships are marching, Jimbei made its appearance at the most opportune time to join the biggest battle of recent times and the plan to invade the castle where Orochi and Kaido are celebrating has been devised. And while on one side there is the crew of Straw Hat toasting and celebrating the new addition, on the other side there are Orochi, Kaido, Big Mom and their subordinates who eat and drink to honor their long period of government and tyranny on the country.

During the years Echiro Oda he created many different characters, repeatedly demonstrating his skill in conceiving and above all to stage the strongest and most enthusiastic enemies from all over the world. Just think of Four emperors, excluding Shanks, enemies par excellence of our heroes. As we have seen in the saga of Whole Cake Island Oda was not only good at creating emperors, but also their subordinates. Just think of the Big Mom children or the epic battle between Luffy is Katakuri.

Just to not contradict, in the last chapter, in the final vignette, the mangaka left us with a cliffhanger in which six new characters are glimpsed and announced: i Tobi-Roppo, the six strongest subordinates of Kaido's crew afterwards The Three Flagella. As said, they are not seen in full, just because Oda likes to play with the effect presentations of the enemies, just think of one of the first times Kaido was shown: yes launched from the sky landing, without even a scratch, on the island where he was at the time Kid.

That the Tobi-Roppo will be the main antagonists, before Kaido and Big Mom, against whom the Straw Hat crew will have to face it? We will find out in the next chapters, for now tell me what you think of the latest one and what role you believe that the six subordinates of Kaido will have in the imminent war.

