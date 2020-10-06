ONE PIECE: the clash between Luffy and Kaido takes shape thanks to this splendid figure

Among the works that during these long years have managed to win the attention of a huge audience, one of the most important is undoubtedly ONE PIECE, an epic that has been able to amaze a rich fanbase scattered all over the world, first with the paper work and then through the animated adaptation.

The success of the production was in fact immediate and in recent years we have seen the arrival of innumerable parallel works, including films, spin-offs, video games and much more, all designed to keep an increasingly large audience busy and happy to praise the series, as demonstrated by the countless cosplay and all the fan art that continue to populate the web.

Obviously, however, even the collectors have had something to rejoice thanks to the work and recently the guys of LC Studio have also wanted to leave their mark in the hearts of many fans, all by presenting an incredible ONE PIECE themed figures specifically dedicated to the clash. between Luffy and Kaido, with the latter already transformed into a mighty dragon. As can be viewed at the bottom of the news, the work is characterized by an enormous amount of detail, with Luffy ready to unleash a powerful attack on Kaido’s head. According to the company, everything is currently pre-orderable for a price of about 400 euros (not counting shipping costs), while the release is currently set for the first quarter of 2021.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that in recent days it has been confirmed that the creator of ONE PIECE, Eiichiro Oda, is facing health problems.