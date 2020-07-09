Entertainment

ONE PIECE: the clash between Ace and Blackbeard returns in a special illustration

Occasionally, fans of ONE PIECE bring back into vogue one of the most important battles of the franchise, the one that saw Portuguese D. Ace as protagonists on one side and the fearsome Blackbeard on the other. Clash destined to radically change the fate of the entire work.

It was their duel that triggered all those chain reactions that culminated in Great Marineford War, an event that took the life of Whitebeard and de facto elected Blackbeard as the new Emperor. In the same way, it was only with the departure of Luffy's brother that the protagonist and his crew embarked on a two-year training campaign.

In honor of the battle in question, a fan, a certain wafalo, already the protagonist of a disturbing illustration dedicated to Oden, paid homage to this fight in a splendid artistic representation, the same attached at the bottom of the news, in which reinterprets the two iconic pirates through an extremely particular style.

The illustration was particularly appreciated by fans who responded to the work with thousands of positive events and dozens of comments. And you, instead, what do you think of this fan-art with a disturbing trait, do you like it? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the space reserved at the bottom of the page. But speaking of the franchise, do you find that ONE PIECE's anime is too long?

