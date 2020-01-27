ONE PIECE, the bitter confirmation of MangaPlus arrives: "We will not add other languages"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

MangaPlus, Shueisha's global online service dedicated to all manga fans, has recently confirmed through its social channels that not only no other languages ​​will be added in addition to English and Spanish, but even that, currently, no changes are expected on this front.

At the bottom you can take a look at the official release of the Shueisha platform, which reads as follows: "Hi all friends! We wanted to clarify once again that we currently have no plans to add another language on MangaPlus. Unfortunately this choice will not change, regardless of the number of messages that you will continue to send us on our social pages or in the feedback section of the application. Your wishes are very clear and we have written them down, unfortunately, however, currently we cannot do anything to achieve them. Thanks for your attention, MangaPlus ".

To date MangaPlus publishes scan manga only in English and Spanish. Over the past year, fans have repeatedly requested the addition of other languages, but the team of professionals working on the site has always found themselves forced to refuse. Italian users therefore, as well as those of the vast majority of European countries, will have to wait a little longer before reading great works such as ONE PIECE or Dragon Ball Super in your own language.

About ONE PIECE, we remind you that today chapter 969 of the manga has been published, already discussed on our pages a few days ago. In addition, a few hours ago the episode 919 of the anime was also broadcast.