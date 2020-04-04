ONE PIECE, the best techniques of the Straw Hat Pirates

Share it:

ONE PIECE is literally accompanying the growth of each of us and, metaphorically speaking, also the characters of the work of Eichiro Oda they are doing the same. Luffy and his crew have seen crushes of raw and, between an opponent and an increasingly difficult navigable current, they have refined their techniques to be able to withstand the impact of increasingly fearful and powerful adverse forces. For those who are behind with the work, know that this article will cover a large part of what has been seen in recent weeks and, therefore, we strongly advise against reading and avoiding spoilers on ONE PIECE given the spectacular nature of the techniques that we will list.

Before starting with this amazing roundup of deadly offensive arts and more, it is good to underline a detail that, especially for those who are not accustomed to viewing the anime in the original language, is often confused: who are the Mugiwara? Simple, kindly paraphrasing the Italian location of the product, the now fearsome crew of the Straw Hat pirates. Having said that, we get to the heart of this article, finally concluding that, given the extreme longevity and depth of Eiichiro Oda's work, it was impossible to insert everything. There may be important shortcomings according to your personal and correct point of view, do not hesitate to mark it in the comments.

Monkey D. Luffy – Red Hawk

Although the Mugiwara leader has arrived at the Gear Fourth, with the consequent birth of powerful attacks such as the King Kong Gun, at present there is nothing that, by symbolism, surpasses the Red Hawk. The technique, for those unfamiliar with it, is a lovable one tribute to the memory of Portuguese D. Ace, passed away on the occasion of the desperate battle of Marineford.

An attack that exploded definitively in the bloody struggle against Doflamingo and of which, seeing the infinite potential of the main protagonist of the work, we are waiting for yet another perfection.

Roronoa Zero – Ichidai Senzen Daisen Sekai

The stoic samurai of the Mugiwara, thanks to his exclusivity three-sword technique, has given us all a series of techniques that have made the history of ONE PIECE. Difficult, almost prohibitive in such "rankings", to choose the best one.

So, in pure honesty, we opt for a technique that will make every fan of the work agree: let's talk aboutIchidai Senzen Daisen Sekai, a powerful blow that exploits the combination of the three swords associated with the ambition of the armor. A technique so powerful as to be able to cut in one fell swoop the marble body of Pika, one of the most feared generals under the guidance of Doflamingo.

Nami – Zeus Breeze Tempo

The bewitching navigator of the Mugiwara is certainly not a front-line fighter yet, thanks to Usop's ingenuity and technology to study in that Wheteria, Nami has a number of techniques that involve the most diverse climate changes.

Recently though, having wisely hired one of the Big Mom storm clouds, has obtained enough power to show off a devastatingly powerful technique: lo Zeus Breeze Tempo. A power such as to cause damage to the Empress and, subsequently on the Isle of Wano, to ground an infinite series of fearsome adversary samurai.

Usop – Midori Boshi: Devil

The sniper of the MugiwaraUsop is without doubt one of the least suitable elements to face a physical confrontation. On the other hand, as Oda has taught us several times, if you can't beat by force you can do it with cunning and Usop is master in this. After spending two years perfecting his techniques at Greenstone, the cute big nose managed to master the Pop Green which, consequently, have allowed us to develop increasingly bizarre and effective techniques.

In terms of the offensive, we feel obliged to enhance the Midori Boshi: Devil; a technique starring a terrifying carnivorous plant ready to make the enemy an honest snack. Finally, it is useful to underline how, during the events that occurred in that of Dressrosa, Usop managed to use the ambition of perception: a skill that, we are sure, on balance will be very useful for the continuation of the adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates.

Vinsmoke Sanji – Diable Jambe

The Mugiwara cook, as well as one of the most powerful members in force at Luffy. Vinsmoke Sanji, in addition to having top-level culinary skills, is also a fighter with an offensive versatility that can face enemies of different size and ability without any kind of problem.

Both previously and after the time jump, thanks also to a bizarre training on the island of Momoiro, Sanji's top technique is without a shadow of a doubt the Diable Jambe. A powerful attack that, combined with the ambition of the armor, allows you to unleash a force such as to be thrown even against Big Mom.

TonyTony Chopper – Monster Point

The Mugiwara doctor is rarely employed by Oda in battle but, on the right occasion, he has the skills necessary for the cause.

Bearer of the Homo fruit, Zoo type, After the time jump, Chopper manages perfectly his own transformations including, in terms of pure power, we elect the well-known Monster Point. By ingesting a single Rumble Ball, the pretty reindeer can turn into a devastating monster for a few minutes that will make every opponent turn pale.

Nico Robin – Oreja Fleur

The Mugiwara archaeologist, even Nico Robin is certainly not the most suitable for clashes. However, thanks to his skills obtained from the Fior fruit, he is a first-class element for obtaining information on the enemy and beyond.

Precisely for this reason we mention the Oreja Fleur as one of his best techniques: Robin makes sprout of ears to listen to conversations even at a good distance from her. This, as well as other moves used by her, make her a perfect spy woman who acts in the shadows to avoid as many troubles as possible.

Franky – General Ashimoto Dangerous

Let's go back to mere brute force with Franky, the cyborg carpentry of the crew. After spending two years in one of the hidden laboratories of Vegapunk, Franky has totally renewed himself, presenting technological improvements such as to make anyone pale in the face of such ingenuity.

There are many techniques used but, without any doubt, we can only enhance the Black Rhino FR-U IV unit and the Brachio Tank V which, if attached to the robotic body, allow you to give life to the legendary Iron Pirate Franky Shogun. In this definitive version, Franky can unleash a deadly melee technique called General Ashimoto Dangerous; the absolute protagonist is the Franken sword used on several occasions for very lethal blows.

Brook – Song of Scratches, Blizzard Slice

The skeletal musician he is the second element of the Mugiwara to use the sword as the backbone of his offensive proposal. By combining the ability of the Yomi fruit with that of Soul Solid (the stick-sword for instance), Brook manages to use the Song of Scratches, Blizzard Slice.

A dismal fencing technique hitting the opponent with a slashing sun so cold as to remember the touch of Death. In the short saga of the Fishmen, one can well understand the real power of Brook and his ability as a fighter as well as a musical entertainer.

Jinbe – Karate / Jujitsu of the Fish Men

Last but not least is the recent new entry of the Mugiwara. Jinbe is one of the best known characters ONE PIECE and, thanks to its power and skill in the use of ambition, it is undoubtedly one of the top elements of the Straw Hat Pirate crew.

Waiting to see him fight at the highest levels alongside Luffy and Zoro, we affirm that Jinbe does not have a top technique but such a mastery of Fishman Karate / Jujitsu such as to face lighthearted opponents such as Akainu and Big Mom. Who knows if the good Oda does not reserve us some future surprise for this character.