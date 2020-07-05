ONE PIECE: the beautiful Nami returns with the Chamomile_Chami cosplay, here are photos and videos

Share it:

There are some fans who are particularly fond of one or more characters and often propose it in fan art or cosplay. Among these there is Chamomile_Chami, Japanese cosplayer who is quite popular on the net thanks to the Instagram page that has more than 170 thousand followers. Months ago we showed you his Nami cosplay from ONE PIECE.

Months away from that proposal, in the last few days Chamomile_Chami has returned to post on her account other images dedicated to the beautiful female protagonist of ONE PIECE. But he did not do it by presenting only one version of the character because, as we all know, Eiichiro Oda always likes to give a little variety to the outfit of the protagonists at each narrative arc.

There are six posts that you can observe at the bottom of the news, divided into four photos and two videos where the cosplayer also tries to give a little interpretation and different poses to her Nami cosplay. In three of these posts obviously Nami is the master with the white and green costume, one of the most famous post timeskip. The other three focus on other clothes: there is Nami kunoichi, recently presented in Wanokuni, Nami with the white T-shirt and the red star and a Nami in a blue bathing suit.

What will Nami do in the manga, given the situation generated in ONE PIECE 984?