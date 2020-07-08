ONE PIECE: the awaited meeting of Kiku told in chapter 984

Share it:

Kiku, a female-looking samurai and member of the Nine Red Sheaths, was introduced during the very early stages of Wanokuni. Luffy and Zoro were among the first to get to know him and took advantage of his help to save Tama from the clutches of Kaido's soldiers. Since then he has obviously contributed to the because of the protagonists of ONE PIECE.

During the flashback dedicated to Oden Kozuki, narrated by Oda at the beginning of third act of Wanokuni, it is discovered how he began his journey alongside the legitimate shogun of the island but also the presence of an older brother. And that brother was none other than Izo, former commander of one of Whitebeard's fleets.

After more than 30 years (for Izo, much less for Kiku) away, the two brothers have finally reunited. This meeting took place in ONE PIECE chapter 984 published last Sunday. Thanks to the help of Marco, Nekomamushi and Izo were brought to one of the promontories of Onigashima where Law and the rest of the Nine Foderi Rossi had arrived just minutes before.

The small group is seen arriving these three figures from above and of course Kiku can only be happy to see his older brother again. The same of course applies to the other samurai who go to embrace Izo definitively sanctioning the group meeting.