ONE PIECE: the author shows the original tables of chapter 983

The mangaka profession is a profession that fascinates millions of people around the world, but only a few of them actually manage to achieve the desired goal, let alone the popularity of Eiichiro Oda's masterpiece, ONE PIECE.

The pirate epic of home Weekly Shonen Jump today it has 953 chapters, the latest of which was recently released on Manga Plus and that you can rediscover in our analysis of the latest events on Onigashima. Last week, even a little surprisingly, Oda sensei showed his readers the original tables of chapter 982, complete with pencil marks that made up the drafts of the pages before inking.

A very nice and interesting idea that allowed fans of the series to take a closer look at the craft of mangaka. Similarly, in the past few hours, sensei has released the original plates from the latest issue of ONE PIECE, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the page. A fascinating way to get to know Eiichiro Oda's style through his original work even before the pages pass into the hands of the publishers to remove any leftovers from the drafts and consequently proceed with the scanning and publication in the magazine.

And you, instead, what do you think of the original tables of chapter 983, do you like them? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below. But speaking of ONE PIECE, did you know that the anime returns next week?