ONE PIECE: the author of My Hero Academia pays homage to Zoro in a splendid sketch

It's not unusual for two manga authors from the same magazine to work together, just like the time Dr. Stone's sensei recreated the first chapter of ONE PIECE. Recently, the guest of the latest initiative promoted by Shuiesha towards Eiichiro Oda's masterpiece was Kohei Horikoshi, the creator of My Hero Academia.

The new issue of ONE PIECE magazine, due to debut tomorrow in Japan, is full of details and curiosities about the Oda sensei comic. In addition to the news on the novel by Nico Robin, in fact, there will be numerous information on the imagery of the work, such as the appearance of some Frutti del Diavolo as well as valuable interviews between the author and other colleagues.

In the case, Eiichiro Oda is Kohei Horikoshi were the protagonists of a chat in the last issue of the aforementioned magazine, where at the end of it the father of My Hero Academia dedicated a sketch to ONE PIECE. The design in question, which we have proposed to you at the bottom of the news, portrays the character of Zoro with the iconic sensei style. The image also received many shares and became viral in a very short time, proving the appreciation for this peculiar collaboration.

And you, instead, what do you think of this sketch, do you like it? Let us know, as always, with a comment in the appropriate reserved box at the bottom of the page. But speaking of ONE PIECE, have you already read the spoilers of chapter 978?