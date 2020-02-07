ONE PIECE: the anime is preparing for a two-week break

Share it:

Although the animation industry is constantly in turmoil due to exhausting timing, the anime of ONE PIECE has undergone far fewer pauses than other productions of the same type. However, the time has come to take a break for the Toei Animation hen with golden eggs.

As quoted, the two Marathons that will take place in Japan during the month of March they will force the production to postpone the debut of the episode 924 of ONE PIECE. Well, at the end of February the anime will stop for two weeks, with the return of the series scheduled for March 15 in such a way as to allow the projection of the sporting event.

The anime, unlike the manga, is new to such breaks, but fans will be delighted to know that the motivations are not caused by reasons within the studio. Either way, 14 more days will definitely make a difference in terms of quality for the animations, in the hope that TOEI Animation benefit from it.

In the last few episodes, Luffy and Kid have finally come out of prison and the TV series is getting deeper and deeper into the saga of Wano, a narrative arc that is surprising the community for the very high technical and narrative quality promoted by the director Tetsuya Nagamine and his staff. A taste of the new production, in fact, you can see it in our in-depth special on the adaptation of the Wano Kuni saga.

And you, on the other hand, are sad for the two-week break? Let us know with a comment below.