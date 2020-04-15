ONE PIECE: the animated series is also close to suspension

Share it:

In the last we are learning the postponement of many animated series, and it seems that the anime of ONE PIECE will suffer the same fate. In fact, in order to protect the health conditions of the voice actors, the staff decided to block the recording of the episodes.

To confirm these developments is the Twitter user SkyppyTheRobot, which – despite declaring a forthcoming suspension of the series – specified that bets between 929 and 932 should be broadcast without any derogation.

ONE PIECE is not, in all probability, the only series destined for an interruption; even the Pokémon anime could go on hiatus, as Ash's last post suggests, and in the wake of this trend there is a high probability that other weekly productions will also follow a similar direction, to protect the health of own voice actors.

Speaking of voice actors, just the famous voice of Luffy, a few days ago, he recommended to all his fans through a nice video to respect the precautions and to stay at home. As you know, if you've followed these pages in the past few days, the Japanese comics industry was also affected by the pandemic impact.

In fact, due to a contagion within the editorial staff, The Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has decided to close its doors for a week, so as to avoid any danger of spread among its employees. The magazine, therefore, will not publish the chapters of its works on Sunday 19 April, and will officially restart on Sunday 26 with the number 21/22.

Meanwhile, chapter 977 of ONE PIECE landed a few days ago on MangaPlus, while the episode number 929 of the anime is shown in a new trailer.