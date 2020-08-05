Entertainment

ONE PIECE: the acronym 23 spoils the fans with a sensational and epochal clash

August 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
The Japanese very often do not brake with spoilers. It is common practice in fact to insert in the trailers of the feature films scenes that anticipate many of the contents (sometimes also all) that will be presented. Often these choices also happen for the opening of the animated series, as fans of ONE PIECE in recent days.

With the latest episodes came the 23rd theme song for ONE PIECE, Dreamin 'On. Toei Animation did not hold back when it decided to prepare the video for this opening, given that many found the presence of spoilers also important. From the meeting between Sanji and Zoro to an important traitor and who may have a lot to say in the future, there was also a scene that shocked the viewers of the anime.

Even if for a few moments, the abbreviation of ONE PIECE lets us know that we will see Gol D. Roger and Barbabianca, moreover one against the other in an epoclae clash. In fact, halfway through the theme, the Pirate King will cross his sword with the naginata of a Edward Newgate still young and blond, although already with the characteristic white mustache. The exploration of the past of the world of ONE PIECE is therefore close even for those who exclusively follow the anime.

