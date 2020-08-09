ONE PIECE: the 21 years of the anime celebrated in a beautiful photo of the voice actors

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

1999 was a very special year for the anime industry, with the arrival of series such as Hunter x Hunter, Digimon Adventure, and especially the debut of ONE PIECE , the work created by Eiichiro Oda that shocked the whole world, recording all kinds of records that are difficult to overcome.

It was the October 20, 1999 when Fuji TV aired the first, historic, episode of the pirate epic, introducing us for the first time Monkey D. Luffy, Shanks and his crew, the Fruits of the Devil, and the sense of discovery and danger linked to sea travel.

Departed from his native village, Foosha, Luffy will soon find himself meeting disreputable characters, but who will want at all costs in his crew, namely the pirate hunter Roronoa Zoro and the thief, and member of the Pirates of Arlong, Nami.

To nostalgically remember these particularly important moments throughout the series, user @mugiboya shared a photo from 1999 on Reddit, and a very recent one, both with Japanese voice actors of Luffy, Zoro and Nami, respectively Mayumi Tanaka, Kazuya Nakai and Akemi Okamura.

Recall that Tonoyasu will be the protagonist of episode 937, and that according to some fans in chapter 1000 of ONE PIECE Kaido could die.