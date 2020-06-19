Entertainment

ONE PIECE: that's when the filming of the live-action will start

June 18, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
In the latest release of Production Weekly, the magazine reported further details on the production of the live-action of ONE PIECE, a project full of expectations, on which Eiichiro Oda himself is personally engaged.

We learn that, unless unexpected complications, filming of the Netflix series will begin on August 31stprecisely in Cape Town – in South Africa. The report also specifies that the deadline is set for February 8th.

Supervising the project are producers Marty Aldestein, Becky Clements and – as we anticipated at the opening – Eiichiro Oda. What is currently wrapped in a smokescreen is the composition of the cast.There was no official statement on the matter, also because of the difficulties of the last period, so we can only work with imagination.

The show will chronologically follow the animated seriesthen the first narrative arc to be transposed will be the East Blue, where we will meet two iconic crew members – Roronoa Zoro and Nami. Expectations are inevitably high, however – the author's involvement and the creative ambitions demonstrated by the producers – testify to the desire to create a product of absolute quality.

The writer of the live-action ONE PIECE tells about his passion for the anime. First spoilers for ONE PIECE live-action; the series could be very violent.

