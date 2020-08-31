ONE PIECE: that’s when the 95th number of the manga will arrive in Italy

Share it:

The one of ONE PIECE is undoubtedly one of the most famous and important printed and animated epics in the industry, a franchise that over the decades has been able to win millions and millions of fans thanks to its beautifully characterized characters and a story as fascinating as it is exciting.

As many of you surely know by now the brand has come to the much talked about Wano story arc, a propitious opportunity that allowed Oda to make our favorite pirate crew collide with a world completely new to them, both in terms of culture and in terms of fighting and conduct techniques. As can be easily foreseen, the production quickly immersed the public in this world with a distinctly oriental taste, conquering it completely.

Well, recently Star Comics revealed that the long-awaited 95th issue of ONE PIECE is now in the pipeline also on Italian soil, news that will be able to make many readers happy. As announced, the number will be released in comic shops, newsstands, bookstores and online stores from 2 September 2020 at a cost of 4.30 euros.

In this new volume, the Straw Hat crew will find themselves in the situation of having to rally all their allies to attack the Isle of the Orcs. Among the enemy sides, however, Kaido is preparing in his own way for the clash by shaping an alliance that could have enormous repercussions for the future of the entire world.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that Eiichiro Oda recently revealed his favorite scenes from ONE PIECE. Furthermore, in recent days it has been officially revealed where we are with the ONE PIECE epic and, consequently, how much is missing from the much talked about finale.