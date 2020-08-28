ONE PIECE: that time that Weekly Shonen Jump rejected the serialization of the manga

Share it:

Just imagine what could have happened to the famous Weekly Shonen Jump magazine if its workhorse par excellence, ONE PIECE, it was never serialized. In fact, some time before publication, Eiichiro Oda really risked not seeing his manga in the magazine.

While the countdown of the opera marks 4 and a half years, the remaining time within which the sensei hopes to finish ONE PIECE, in the meantime the contents relating to the interview with Oda published yesterday in Japan continue to leak. The talented author, therefore, took the opportunity to reveal some curiosities during the early days of the serialization of the manga.

ONE PIECE, in fact, before being actually published with its first chapter, it was discarded during the meeting between the publishers of Jump. At the time, editor Asada took on the task of alerting Oda to the magazine’s decision not to publish the manga. Eiichiro Oda he was very surprised at the news as he was particularly sure of the potential of the work. However, although the how and why was not revealed, the opinion of the editors subsequently changed allowing the sensei to begin his adventure on the magazine.

Furthermore, the author confirmed that he had not sent the ONE PIECE manuscript to any other magazine, as it was his will to work in the same editorial office as Akira Toriyama. And you, on the other hand, did you know this anecdote? Let us know with a comment below.