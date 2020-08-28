Entertainment

ONE PIECE: that time that Weekly Shonen Jump rejected the serialization of the manga

August 28, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Just imagine what could have happened to the famous Weekly Shonen Jump magazine if its workhorse par excellence, ONE PIECE, it was never serialized. In fact, some time before publication, Eiichiro Oda really risked not seeing his manga in the magazine.

While the countdown of the opera marks 4 and a half years, the remaining time within which the sensei hopes to finish ONE PIECE, in the meantime the contents relating to the interview with Oda published yesterday in Japan continue to leak. The talented author, therefore, took the opportunity to reveal some curiosities during the early days of the serialization of the manga.

ONE PIECE, in fact, before being actually published with its first chapter, it was discarded during the meeting between the publishers of Jump. At the time, editor Asada took on the task of alerting Oda to the magazine’s decision not to publish the manga. Eiichiro Oda he was very surprised at the news as he was particularly sure of the potential of the work. However, although the how and why was not revealed, the opinion of the editors subsequently changed allowing the sensei to begin his adventure on the magazine.

READ:  Ozark Season 4 : Julia Garner expects from Ruth

Furthermore, the author confirmed that he had not sent the ONE PIECE manuscript to any other magazine, as it was his will to work in the same editorial office as Akira Toriyama. And you, on the other hand, did you know this anecdote? Let us know with a comment below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.