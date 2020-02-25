ONE PIECE, surprise break? MangaPlus warns that the chapter will not arrive in the week

Share it:

By now ONE PIECE fans are used to frequent breaks by Eiichiro Oda. Whether it's to take the mangaka a little break every now and then or to better manage the story, it is now a fact that Weekly Shonen Jump pauses ONE PIECE once a month. This time, however, the stop comes earlier than expected and without the usual announcements.

For some days now it has been found on the well-known MangaPlus website the absence of ONE PIECE for the release on Sunday 1st March. Many had thought of an exchange with Haikyu !!, already announced on a break but which nevertheless appeared to have a regular exit. Haikyu's mistake !! it was corrected after a few days, but that of ONE PIECE is still there, suggesting a real surprise break.

To give further notice was Greg, a collaborator of Viz Media, on Twitter. With a post that you can read at the bottom, he mentions that ONE PIECE is actually on hiatus even if Weekly Shonen Jump has forgotten to declare it. However, the break was scheduled and was not entered due to Eiichiro Oda's health problems. Therefore, ONE PIECE 973 will not be released on March 1st but on the 8th.

ONE PIECE's break is undoubtedly early given that Oda hadn't published a chapter two weeks ago. The author, on the other hand, usually takes a short rest every four weeks or so, which increases in the case of double issues of Weekly Shonen Jump. However, the author is already working on the creation of the cover of ONE PIECE 96.