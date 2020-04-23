ONE PIECE: spoilers and images of chapter 978, we see the Six Flying Warriors

Share it:

The first week of Weekly Shonen Jump for Coronavirus ends. Along with the magazine, which will publish the number 21-22 on Sunday on MangaPlus and Monday in Japan, a large amount of manga naturally arrives. The most awaited always remains the king of kings, ONE PIECE, who will publish chapter 978.

Yesterday we saw the very first ONE PIECE 978 spoilers that reported few and sparse news about the Kaido pirate group called i Six Flying Warriors. We already knew about the group X-Drake, already famous from the Shabondy archipelago, that Page One, who faced Sanji in the streets of the capital of flowers.

The chapter 978 of ONE PIECE it is titled "The Presentation of the Six Flying Warriors", or Tobi Roppo as in the original is the name of the group. In the cover adventures we see Laura again, reunited with her sister Chiffon thanks to the efforts of the Fire Tank pirates. We see the names and faces of all six warriors, as you can see from the first images at the bottom of the news.

X-Drake, Ulti, Page One, Black Maria, Who's who, Sasaki are the names, all inspired by games of various origins. The Six Flying Warriors rank lower than the Three Calamities only, while they rank higher than the Numbers. Some of the latter are revealed though not all, while Ulti gets angry with Sasaki. Page One and Ulti are brother and sister. Sasaki would like Queen's position and it seems that Kaido asks him how it feels to see a relative in the enemy ranks. Sasaki is apparently a fishman.

What will Sasaki's relationship be? ONE PIECE 978 will arrive on MangaPlus Sunday 26 April 2020 at 18:00 and then return the second week of May.