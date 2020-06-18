Entertainment

ONE PIECE: spoiler from chapter 983 and an incredible presentation

June 18, 2020
Maria Rivera
The fight in Onigashima will last another week in ONE PIECE, before stopping on Weekly Shonen Jump of the Eiichiro Oda manga. In fact, chapter 983 in official release next Sunday on MangaPlus will be followed by chapter 984 only in two weeks, at the beginning of July. But in the meantime, let's see advances of ONE PIECE 983.

Let's start from ONE PIECE mini adventure which in the course number had been interrupted for the color page: finally Pound arrives on the island of Dressrosa and meets his two daughters, Chiffon and Laura. After this introductory phase, we return to the clash between Luffy and Ulti with the two who immediately attack each other: in particular Ulti, who begins to use his fruit of the dinosaur devil, attacks the enemy captain with a warhead. Luffy replies and the two hit each other. In the meantime, Page One also intervenes, but suffers some blows from Mugiwara.

Elsewhere, Kidd and his men face some pirates from Kaido and lo the same is true for Zoro which has several SMILE users in front of it of which the animal characteristics are distinguished. On the stage, however, Momonosuke is in danger since the cross has been prepared and has already been tied on the gallows.

At the end of the ONE PIECE chapter we return again to Luffy's clash, but he is assisted by an unthinkable character: he arrives Yamato attacking Ulti by knocking her out with its thundering bagua. Yamato then takes Luffy and introduces himself, saying he is Kaido's son and has waited for his arrival. What does this new ONE PIECE figure have in mind?

