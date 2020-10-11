ONE PIECE: Soul King Brook is shown in a magnificent 700 euro statue

The series of ONE PIECE it is characterized by a myriad of very particular characters, all well represented by the style and narrative of Oda. If we talk about the Mugiwara, you can find several oddities related to the crew, their past and their abilities, and among these the musician Brook is certainly a valid example.

Brook was originally part of the Rumbar Pirates, of which he later also became captain. While crossing the Florian Triangle, he and his companions were attacked by other pirates, who hitting them with poisoned arrows, designated the death of all, however the soul Brook, who had ingested the Yomi Yomi fruit, managed to rejoin the skeleton of the musician .

Years later Brook will meet Luffy, during the Thriller Bark saga, and after the request of the Straw Hat he will join the crew. His incredible singing skills and his talent with many musical instruments made him a real rock star during the two years of time skip, and to remember Oda’s magnificent design, the KOL Brothers studio has created a collectible statue that is nothing short of breathtaking.

As you can see in the images of the post at the bottom, the figure, available in 2021 at a price of 690 euros, it is 43 centimeters high, and has an impressive attention to detail. The skeleton musician appears with his menacing soul behind him, while wearing the crown that makes him the true and only Soul King.