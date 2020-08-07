Entertainment

ONE PIECE: "Soba Mask"? that's how the Mugiwara wanted to nickname Sanji

August 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The weekly Shonen Jump pirate odyssey, ONE PIECE, is a work that does not put all its axes up its sleeve in an exciting story, but also in its characters and their characterization. In fact, each of them is different from each other, especially by virtue of the relationships within the Mugiwara.

As the manga prepares for the emperor's assault, fans continue to make fun of some of the hilarious ideas on the net. Eiichiro Oda. The sensei is a particularly eccentric man, to the point of being able to connect seriousness and fun with synergy. On the occasion of an old SBS, the hit and answer angle between the author and the fans, Oda has revealed what nicknames instead of "Soba Mask", he imagined for Sanji from the point of view of his crewmates:

  • Luffy would have nicknamed him "Black, Mask and Hair!";
  • Zoro, on the other hand, simply "idiot";
  • Nami would have opted for a simple "Cloak";
  • More original Usopp with his "Lightning Skyser";
  • Robin: "Nefanda Mask";
  • Bizarre the nickname chosen by Chopper with "Valli to take, Sanji"
  • Praise to Franky with his "Black Rotating Destroyer";
  • Last but not least, Brook's nickname: "Enviable man in the women's spa";
Particularly funny names that summarize the different personalities of the characters. In this regard, you can reoccupy the events of chapter 931 of ONE PIECE in our special dedicated.

