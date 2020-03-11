ONE PIECE shows the moment when terror arises towards a character

Share it:

Kaido is one of the most disturbing and terrible figures that the ONE PIECE world has shown so far. He is currently the emperor with the highest size and will also be the next opponent of Luffy and his companions. But Oden's recent flashback did not fail to present a younger Kaido and the moment he has instilled terror in Momonosuke.

After Oido Kozuki died at the hands of Kaido, the family, the Kozuki clan, remained to carry on the samurai heritage. The first descendant is Momonosuke, the boy we met in the basement of Dressrosa. Ever since we met him, the heir to the Kozuki clan has always felt an immense fear of Kaido and the flashback has shown why.

Immediately after the assassination of Oden, Kaido he arrived at Kozuki castle in his dragon form and grabbed Momonosuke by the neck, lifting him up into the void. The child first manages to respond to Kaido's threats but then the fear is too much to be able to bear that weight, bursting into tears. Kaido, disgusted by the weakness of the child, leaves and leaves him alive but there scar etched in Momonosuke's mind is still there, even after the last vicissitudes that brought him on a trip in the company of Luffy and friends.

During chapter 973 of ONE PIECE, Eiichiro Oda has also revealed some identities, such as that of Kyoshiro. Chapter 974 instead will arrive on Sunday 15 March 2020 on MangaPlus.