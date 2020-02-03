ONE PIECE shows the long-awaited moment when Kaido gets his scar

Share it:

There is a story that has long been told in ONE PIECE: Emperor Kaido is invincible. His skin appears to be an impenetrable armor, so much so that the various attempts at murder or suicide have never had an effect. No blade scratches it, no height destroys it. Yet on his right side he has a showy scar.

The story of this scar was told in ONE PIECE several chapters ago, and it was the blades of Kozuki Oden that provoked it: the Enma and Ame no Habakiri. After anticipating the moment, Chapter 970 finally stages the moment when Kaido is injured by Oden.

In the midst of the battle in Udon, the legitimate shogun understands that in order for everything to end it is necessary to bring down Kaido once and for all. Using the Oden Nittoryu, the two-sword style he is famous for, the Kozuki wounds Kaido in dragon form causing the injury that we still see on the right side today. The attack was particularly successful thanks to the power of the two swords, but unfortunately then the samurai and Oden had the worst thanks to a petty distraction.

Now Enma has changed hands: from Hiyori Kozuki to Roronoa Zoro, who trained hard to control its immense power. Will the sword be able to hurt the emperor again, re-tasting his blood after twenty years? To find out, you will have to wait a long time, since ONE PIECE next week will be on hiatus.