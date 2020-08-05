Entertainment

ONE PIECE: Shanks' voice actor leaves the scene due to health problems

August 4, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

In the last few hours a report from Japan has announced that one of the most prominent voice actors in the animation scene – Shuici Ikeda – will take a stop due to his precarious state of health.

In particular, the voice actor will temporarily leave his role in the Gundam anime. The artist was working on a project concerning the history of the Gunpla but, as Oricon News says, he will not be able to finish his part due to undefined health problems.

Shuichi Ikeda is a high-sounding name in the world of Japanese animation, having worked on products such as ONE PIECE (as Shanks), Gundam (Chair), Detective Conan (Shoici Akai). Although he is known for roles of this type, the voice actor includes several roles in live-action productions, we especially remember the films Where Spring Comes Late and Gokumontō.

For the moment we do not know how long the Ikeda break period will be extended, however we hope that he will be able to recover as soon as possible to return to work on his projects and surprise us once again with his brilliant interpretations.

READ:  Kingpin's interpreter still wants to see Charlie Cox as the superhero

ONE PIECE: a splendid collection of wedding dresses arrives, the first is inspired by Nami. Apparently, the new opening of ONE PIECE would reveal a traitor in the pirate ranks.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.