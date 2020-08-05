ONE PIECE: Shanks' voice actor leaves the scene due to health problems

Share it:

In the last few hours a report from Japan has announced that one of the most prominent voice actors in the animation scene – Shuici Ikeda – will take a stop due to his precarious state of health.

In particular, the voice actor will temporarily leave his role in the Gundam anime. The artist was working on a project concerning the history of the Gunpla but, as Oricon News says, he will not be able to finish his part due to undefined health problems.

Shuichi Ikeda is a high-sounding name in the world of Japanese animation, having worked on products such as ONE PIECE (as Shanks), Gundam (Chair), Detective Conan (Shoici Akai). Although he is known for roles of this type, the voice actor includes several roles in live-action productions, we especially remember the films Where Spring Comes Late and Gokumontō.

For the moment we do not know how long the Ikeda break period will be extended, however we hope that he will be able to recover as soon as possible to return to work on his projects and surprise us once again with his brilliant interpretations.

