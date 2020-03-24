ONE PIECE: Sanji's dream has finally come true

Share it:

Continue the arch of Wanokuni in ONE PIECE which continues to present clashes of a certain level but also surprises of various kinds. In recent episodes, Sanji has been forced to take part in a clash because of Kaido's troops who were burning the flower capital in search of the soba seller.

However, Sanji is forced not to reveal his true identity so as not to make it clear that the members of the straw hat crew are all on the island and therefore not to risk blowing up the plans of the alliance. To do this, Sanji decided to use the new Raid Suit weapon, donated by the hated Vinsmoke. Yet, even if he can't stand the help of his family, the blond Mugiwara cook has to change his mind when he understands the extent of his new power inepisode ONE ONE PIECE.

In fact one of the skills of Raid Suit number 3 is that of make the owner invisible, realizing one of Sanji's not-too-secret dreams that was thought lost after Absalom had eaten the Devil's Fruit which guaranteed invisibility. What will "Soba Mask", or rather "Stealth Black", do with this dangerous power in your hands? Meanwhile, ONE PIECE fans have appreciated the transformation of Sanji.