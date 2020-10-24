ONE PIECE: Sanji’s Diable Jambe goes wild in Hunter Fan Studio figure

ONE PIECE he is finally entering the culmination of the Wano saga and the sensei has already turned the spotlight on the field of action. From all fronts, in fact, numerous battles are involving the protagonists to complete the great goal. But also on the merchandising side, themed products are intensifying.

While ONE PIECE is dangerously approaching the highly anticipated chapter 1000, Eiichiro Oda continues to apologize to fans for his precarious health conditions, aggravated by the frenetic pace of his work, which forced him to take more and more breaks from serialization over the course of the years. Close to the new milestone, even the official merchandising linked to the series has begun to release more and more themed products, of which the last one is a particular scale model dedicated to Sanji.

Hunter Fan Studio, in fact, he wanted to pay homage to the Chef of the Straw Hat Crew in a splendid figure, the same you can admire in the gallery of images attached at the bottom of the news. As you can see for yourself, the Mugiwara pirate is portrayed in one fighting pose with his iconic Diable Jambe while smoking his usual cigarette. The statuette is available in two variants with a height of 34 and 50 cm, offered to the public at a price of 340 and 460 euros respectively.

And you, instead, what do you think of this model, do you like it? Let us know with a comment below. Finally, we take this opportunity to remind you that the complete spoilers of chapter 993 of ONE PIECE are available among our pages.