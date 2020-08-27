Entertainment

ONE PIECE: Sanji comes to life in the kitchen with a perfect Dianna cosplay

August 27, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Girls often dedicate cosplay to ONE PIECE characters. At the top of the preferences are Nami’s cosplay, but there are also those dedicated to Nico Robin and Boa Hancock. However, cosplayers who dedicate themselves to the male world also arrive on Instagram and therefore create genderbender disguises.

In fact, this time we will not offer you a sensual cosplay of one of the protagonists of ONE PIECE. The cosplayer of Chinese and Italian origins Dianna in fact, he decided to post a cosplay dedicated to Sanji. The crew chef was photographed in the act of cooking in the compartment provided on the Thousand Sunny, with croissants and other food for breakfast.

In subsequent posts below the news, however, Dianna has also given a look to her cosplay with Sanji dressed as a groom. As you will recall, on Whole Cake Island she seriously risked becoming part of Big Mom’s family with a marriage to Pudding, even if the empress’s plans were quite different.

READ:  Avatar: The Last Airbender With Live-Action!! Here Are The Details!!

What do you think of this cosplay a tema ONE PIECE? Sanji fans can rejoice as, beyond this disguise, the character is having space in the ONE PIECE manga and is about to face one of the most powerful enemies of Kaido’s crew.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.