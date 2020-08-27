ONE PIECE: Sanji comes to life in the kitchen with a perfect Dianna cosplay

Share it:

Girls often dedicate cosplay to ONE PIECE characters. At the top of the preferences are Nami’s cosplay, but there are also those dedicated to Nico Robin and Boa Hancock. However, cosplayers who dedicate themselves to the male world also arrive on Instagram and therefore create genderbender disguises.

In fact, this time we will not offer you a sensual cosplay of one of the protagonists of ONE PIECE. The cosplayer of Chinese and Italian origins Dianna in fact, he decided to post a cosplay dedicated to Sanji. The crew chef was photographed in the act of cooking in the compartment provided on the Thousand Sunny, with croissants and other food for breakfast.

In subsequent posts below the news, however, Dianna has also given a look to her cosplay with Sanji dressed as a groom. As you will recall, on Whole Cake Island she seriously risked becoming part of Big Mom’s family with a marriage to Pudding, even if the empress’s plans were quite different.

What do you think of this cosplay a tema ONE PIECE? Sanji fans can rejoice as, beyond this disguise, the character is having space in the ONE PIECE manga and is about to face one of the most powerful enemies of Kaido’s crew.