Entertainment

ONE PIECE: Sanji catches fire in this splendid figure for over 300 euros

July 16, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Obviously among the most important franchises ever seen in the large and rich anime and manga industry ONE PIECE, an epic that over the course of these long years has managed to conquer a huge audience first through a paper production and then through an animated adaptation.

The IP has seen the arrival of various themed productions, including animated films, video games, spin-offs and much more, a succession of works that they have helped to keep the interest of the brand high. Given the continuous successes achieved – flanked by an enormity of fanart and themed cosplay -, more and more companies have launched themselves in the creation of gadgets designed to enthrall the most avid collectors, companies among which also Big Gecko Studio appears.

The boys of the company have in fact recently ended up in the spotlight thanks to a splendid ONE PIECE themed figure dedicated to Sanji. As seen in the images placed at the bottom of the news, the product he sees our beloved pirate cook ready to launch a violent attack while high flames surround him from all sides, with a final result capable of truly leaving you with your eyes open. As announced, the whole is already pre-orderable for a total price of $ 395, while the release is currently scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2020.

READ:  Lori Loughlin Smirk At Country Club Between College Admissions Scandal

Before greeting you, we also remind you that just recently it has been revealed that the animated series ONE PIECE will see the arrival of a new theme song.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.