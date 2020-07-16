ONE PIECE: Sanji catches fire in this splendid figure for over 300 euros

Share it:

Obviously among the most important franchises ever seen in the large and rich anime and manga industry ONE PIECE, an epic that over the course of these long years has managed to conquer a huge audience first through a paper production and then through an animated adaptation.

The IP has seen the arrival of various themed productions, including animated films, video games, spin-offs and much more, a succession of works that they have helped to keep the interest of the brand high. Given the continuous successes achieved – flanked by an enormity of fanart and themed cosplay -, more and more companies have launched themselves in the creation of gadgets designed to enthrall the most avid collectors, companies among which also Big Gecko Studio appears.

The boys of the company have in fact recently ended up in the spotlight thanks to a splendid ONE PIECE themed figure dedicated to Sanji. As seen in the images placed at the bottom of the news, the product he sees our beloved pirate cook ready to launch a violent attack while high flames surround him from all sides, with a final result capable of truly leaving you with your eyes open. As announced, the whole is already pre-orderable for a total price of $ 395, while the release is currently scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Before greeting you, we also remind you that just recently it has been revealed that the animated series ONE PIECE will see the arrival of a new theme song.