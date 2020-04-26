Entertainment

ONE PIECE: Sabo and Ace arrive in Wanokuni in a nostalgic drawing by Oda

April 25, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The new ONE PIECE Magazine is about to arrive in Japan, a magazine completely dedicated to Eiichiro Oda's manga and its huge world. The continuous information revealed in the various guidebooks of the series is not enough, the mangaka and the production continue to dedicate time also to parallel projects.

The volume 9 of ONE PIECE Magazine which will be released in Japan shortly will be full of content as usual. Some of these were based on an exceptional collaboration with Kohei Horikoshi, mangaka of My Hero Academia, who drew a splendid Zoro in an illustration, then joined by a beautiful Shirahoshi. And on the same issue, a manga adaptation of Ace's light novel, designed by Boichi, was announced.

But that's not all for Ace as the flaming pirate returns to a What If story with his foster brother Sabo. In a color illustration prepared by Eiichiro Oda that you can see below, the two characters of ONE PIECE are inserted in the setting of Wanokuni. Just as it happened for Rufytaro and Zorojuro, i two have transformed with the typical local clothes as they watch a little brother-sized poster.

Ace and Sabo have a typical ronin air in this image, complete with swords alongside. Would you have liked to see the two characters in action in a parallel saga of Wanokuni?

