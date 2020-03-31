ONE PIECE: Robin manages to escape thanks to a Naruto technique

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the anime of ONE PIECE Wanokuni's second narrative arc is currently underway. After the capture of Captain Luffy, the rest of the crew are still attempting to gather as much information as possible about the rebellion that will come against Orochi and Kaido. The last episode decided to focus on some beautiful scenes Nico Robin.

Waiting to see what will happen in ONE PIECE 927 scheduled for next Sunday, this week's episode focuses on the events at the Orochi shogun palace. Nico Robin has managed to infiltrate the building and is looking for details and information of vital importance for the alliance to which she belongs. Unfortunately, however, will come discovered by the Oniwabanshuu which forces her to a very short escape before being caught.

As he begins a brutal interrogation directed by Fukurokuju though, Nico Robin shows off one of his skills that refers to one of Naruto's famous techniques. In fact, the one who had gone looking for information was not the real Nico Robin but a floral clone created from her Devil Fruit. The real Nico Robin is at Orochi's court but her face was memorized by the shogun minions. At the bottom of the news you can see a short excerpt on the scene in question. Nico Robin has therefore refined his skills by going from creating simple limbs to replicating his entire body.

The anime will also continue in this quarantine period, which could be the right time to recover the whole ONE PIECE anime.