ONE PIECE: Robin, Katakuri and Hancock make their debut in the JoJo universe

When it comes to series anime and manga there would be many that would be worth mentioning. Over time, works have been serialized that have had a worldwide success and response, and other more niche but equally worthy works. But if we have to name a few, they certainly could not be missing one piece is JoJo.

Two works bloated, known all over the world and enjoying a reputation that transcends time. On the one hand we have the mangaka Echiro Oda, on the other Hirohiko Araki, very different from each other both in personality and in the style of drawing and writing, but both great teachers from whom we must learn. They have marked entire generations with their series and continue to do so today. And if on the one hand we have One Piece that continues between manga and anime to excite viewers proving to be one of the most talked about series on the web, on the other side we have JoJo's Bizarre Adventures that even with the anime still waiting for the announcement for a sixth season, remains among the liveliest series among fans, with an infinity of fan art that are made by artists around the world every day and at all times.

But have you ever wondered what would happen if the gods world joestar meet that of One Piece? Or rather, if some One Piece characters entered the JoJo universe? THE Crossover created by fans are always among the most beautiful things to see, if done well, obviously. They allow us many times to have a point of a different view and which we could never have appreciated otherwise. And it is the case of the illustration that we want to show you today. A work of art that has managed to perfectly blend two worlds so different from each other.

It was created by the Twitter artist K164 who decided to select three characters of the world created by Oda and to insert them in that created by Araki, giving them the characteristic power of the characters of JoJo: the Stand. As you can see from the illustration at the bottom of the article they have been chosen Robin, Katakuri is Hancock, pictured with their respective stands behind them. The drawing is done so well that the three they could very well pass for official characters of the world of JoJo.

What about this crossover between the two works? Let us know with a comment.

